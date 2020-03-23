US official warns citizens to stay at home

The impact of coronavirus in the US will get worse in the next days, according to US Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

"I want America to understand this week it's going to get bad," Adams told NBC’s Today Show on Monday.

"THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE OUT THERE TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY"

He urged all citizens to follow recommendations to stay indoors to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

"I think there are a lot of people that are doing the right things, I think unfortunately we're finding out a lot of people think this can't happen to them," he said. "This week, it's going to get bad. We really, really need everyone to stay at home."





He stressed that the officials do not want Dallas, New Orleans or Chicago to "turn into the next New York" -- where the most deaths are reported in the US so far with tally of 99. "Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now, test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home," Adams reiterated.