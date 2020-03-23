taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6054
Euro
7.1146
Altın
1537.97
Borsa
84246.17
Gram Altın
326.813
Bitcoin
41550.96

US official warns citizens to stay at home

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that coronavirus crisis would get bad this week.

AA | 23.03.2020 - 17:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The impact of coronavirus in the US will get worse in the next days, according to US Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

"I want America to understand this week it's going to get bad," Adams told NBC’s Today Show on Monday.

"THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE OUT THERE TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY"

He urged all citizens to follow recommendations to stay indoors to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

"I think there are a lot of people that are doing the right things, I think unfortunately we're finding out a lot of people think this can't happen to them," he said. "This week, it's going to get bad. We really, really need everyone to stay at home."

US official warns citizens to stay at home

He stressed that the officials do not want Dallas, New Orleans or Chicago to "turn into the next New York" -- where the most deaths are reported in the US so far with tally of 99. "Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now, test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else or you could be getting it from someone else.  Stay at home," Adams reiterated.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus death toll rises to 111 in Germany
Germany had announced new measures aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus in the hope of preventing a steep rise in the number of deaths.
UK’s bill proposes mandatory cremation for coronavirus deaths
British government's emergency coronavirus bill includes mandatory cremation for all who died from coronavirus if necessary.
Spain's death toll rises 462 overnight
Spain’s death toll from coronavirus has topped 2,000 after the country reported 462 more deaths in the past 24 hours.
127 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Iran
New deaths brought the number of fatalities to 1,812 amid 23,049 confirmed cases.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İngiltere'de 18 yaşında bir genç, koronavirüsten öldü
İngiltere'de 18 yaşında bir genç, koronavirüsten öldü
100
Kamu bankalarından koronavirüs tedbirleri
Kamu bankalarından koronavirüs tedbirleri
212
Bakan Koca, bu akşam açıklama yapacak
Bakan Koca, bu akşam açıklama yapacak
398
Kamu personeli, uzaktan veya dönüşümlü çalışabilecek
Kamu personeli, uzaktan veya dönüşümlü çalışabilecek
382
Taksim'de karantinadan kaçan kadın yakalandı
Taksim'de karantinadan kaçan kadın yakalandı
352
Bakan Süleyman Soylu'dan maske stokçularına son uyarı
Bakan Süleyman Soylu'dan maske stokçularına son uyarı
521
Ünlülere sahte korona ilacından soruşturma başlatıldı
Ünlülere sahte korona ilacından soruşturma başlatıldı
678
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir