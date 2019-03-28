taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.57225
Euro
6.2897
Altın
1304.205
Borsa
92627.65
Gram Altın
233.54

US, Oman conduct joint military drills

Two countries signed a framework agreement on Sunday aimed at enhancing military ties.

AA | 28.03.2019 - 14:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US and Omani militaries have begun conducting joint maneuvers in southern Oman, according to the Oman News Agency (ONA).

"SEA SOLDIER"

“The Omani Royal Army and the US Marine Corps have begun joint exercises dubbed ‘Sea Soldier’  with the support of the Omani Air Force,” ONA reported on Thursday. According to the news agency, the joint drills are being held in Oman’s southern Rabkot region.

US, Oman conduct joint military drills

On Sunday, the US Department of Defense and the Omani Defense Ministry signed a framework agreement aimed at enhancing military relations.

The agreement will reportedly allow US military forces to utilize a number of Oman’s seaports and airports, including the strategic Duqm Seaport.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
The Guardian'dan tehdit dolu Türkiye yazısı

The Guardian'dan tehdit dolu Türkiye yazısı

240
Fikret Orman'ın ziyareti Beşiktaşlıları kızdırdı

Fikret Orman'ın ziyareti Beşiktaşlıları kızdırdı

195
Yavuz Sultan Selim Köprüsü'nde 344 km hız yaptı

Yavuz Sultan Selim Köprüsü'nde 344 km hız yaptı

110
Bankalar Hadise'ye kredi vermiyor

Bankalar Hadise'ye kredi vermiyor

65
Suud gazetesinden Osmanlı'ya DEAŞ iftirası

Suud gazetesinden Osmanlı'ya DEAŞ iftirası

262
Ahmet Şık'ın terörist hayranlığı

Ahmet Şık'ın terörist hayranlığı

298
Kılıçdaroğlu'nun fotoğrafına kalem saplayan Erzincanlı kadın

Kılıçdaroğlu'nun fotoğrafına kalem saplayan Erzincanlı kadın

266
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir