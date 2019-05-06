taraftar değil haberciyiz
US opposes Turkey drilling in the Mediterranean

The "pro-peace" US that sends aircraft carriers to the Mediterranean two weeks ago now is in a struggle to protect southern Cyprus.

06.05.2019 - 09:32
US released a statement on Sunday against Turkey’s plans to start exploratory drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus.

THIS STEP IS "PROVOCATIVE"

"The United States is deeply concerned by Turkey's announced intentions to begin offshore drilling operations in an area claimed by the Republic of Cyprus as its Exclusive Economic Zone," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. "This step is highly provocative and risks raising tensions in the region. We urge Turkish authorities to halt these operations and encourage all parties to act with restraint."

On Friday, Turkey announced its vessels would be carrying out drilling operations in the Mediterranean until September.

