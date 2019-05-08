US organizes armed clashes with Iran, Zarif says

Some officials in the US administration want to start a war with Iran, but it would be suicide, Iran’s foreign minister said Tuesday.

"IRAN'S PATIENCE HAS ITS LIMITS"

"Apparently, those who launched the US-Iraq war in 2003 are aspiring to unleash another war, and this time with Iran. This will mean that they are committing suicide," Mohammad Javad Zarif told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti prior to his visit to Moscow. He said Tehran does not want a war with any country, but if the US organizes armed clashes with Iran, the country will defend its national interests "with all its strength".

Asked if Tehran will continue to adhere to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, Zarif said "Iran's patience has its limits". He said if the European Union fails to help Iran withstand US sanctions, the country could review the agreement.

One of the important issues right now is the establishment of the Special Trade and Finance Instrument (STFI) between Iran and Europe, called SATMA in Persian a company registered by Tehran in a bid to speed up trade exchanges between Iran and Europe.

The European special payment channel the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) will permit financial transactions that bypass US sanctions, Zarif said, adding a mechanism similar to INSTEX can be implemented with other countries, including Russia and Turkey. According to Zarif, Iran is able to sell its oil despite the current sanctions.

"Iran will be able to overcome American sanctions. Many countries have declared their readiness to trade with Iran. Iran and the EU are on the threshold of an agreement that, despite the return of unilateral US sanctions, will make it possible to sell Iranian oil and receive income from it," he added.