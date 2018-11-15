taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4339
Euro
6.1697
Altın
1212.42
Borsa
93440.48
Gram Altın
211.948

US: Our relationship with YPG is temporary

A senior US official that Washington has a "temporary, tactical and transactional" relations with the terror organization PKK/YPG.

Haber Merkezi | 15.11.2018 - 10:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
US: Our relationship with YPG is temporary

The relationship between the US and the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) is a temporary, transactional and tactical one, US State Department official has said on Wednesday.

"WE UNDERSTAND TURKEY'S SECURITY CONCERNS"

"There is a fundamental difference between our relations with YPG; temporary, tactical and transactional in the context of defeating Daesh, and our relationship with Turkey, a NATO ally, a partnership of decades. Both countries have made all obligations to each other under the NATO treaty. There is no comparison at all," the official said.

The official also stressed that the U.S. thinks Turkey's purchase of S-400 from Russia is ill-advised. “There are 3 reasons for that,” said the official. "NATO compatibility, threats to F-35 aircraft and potential invocation of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan 24 yıl önce Taksim'de 'cami yaptıracağız' demişti

Erdoğan 24 yıl önce Taksim'de 'cami yaptıracağız' demişti

133
AB'den ABD'ye: Yaptırımlara karşı uzun bir listemiz olur

AB'den ABD'ye: Yaptırımlara karşı uzun bir listemiz olur

23
İsrailliler güvenlik zafiyetini protesto etti

İsrailliler güvenlik zafiyetini protesto etti

58
Kız çocuğuna tecavüz eden şahıs 11 yıl sonra yakalandı

Kız çocuğuna tecavüz eden şahıs 11 yıl sonra yakalandı

51
Fransa’dan Trump’a: Biraz nezaket bekliyoruz

Fransa’dan Trump’a: Biraz nezaket bekliyoruz

10
Ahıska Türkleri sürgün yıllarını anlattı

Ahıska Türkleri sürgün yıllarını anlattı

46
Aslıhan Doğan doğumdan 20 gün sonra eski formuna kavuştu

Aslıhan Doğan doğumdan 20 gün sonra eski formuna kavuştu

34
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM