US passes peak on new coronavirus cases, Trump says

More than 30,000 people have died in the US from the coronavirus, with almost 635,000 confirmed cases.

The US has passed its peak on new coronavirus cases, the nation's president said Wednesday.

"WE WILL CONTINUE MAKE GREAT PROGRESS"

Speaking during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Donald Trump said new cases are declining in the New York metropolitan area, the city of Houston, Texas and the city of New Orleans in Louisiana and cases in Detroit and the Denver metro area are flat.

"The battle continues, but the latest data suggests nationwide that the U.S. has passed the peak on new cases. Hopefully, that would continue and we will continue to make great progress," said Trump.

He also said Washington DC, Baltimore, Maryland and Philadelphia are "showing great signs of progress."

"These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country," said Trump.

The president said the new guidelines would be announced Thursday afternoon.

Coronavirus death toll exceeds 30,000 in US
New York is the state worst-hit by the pandemic, with 14,064 deaths and more than 214,698 cases, followed by New Jersey with 3,156 deaths and 71,030 cases.
Japan expands state of emergency
Japanese government will hold a meeting with a panel of experts on Thursday to consult about whether to expand the country’s partial state of emergency.
China’s local infections on rise
China sees 46 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the same as a day earlier, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 82,341.
Germany eases out of coronavirus lockdown
Schools would start opening from May 4, with priority given to final-year students.
