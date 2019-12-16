taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8232
Euro
6.4847
Altın
1476.22
Borsa
110476.59
Gram Altın
276.181
Bitcoin
41313.2

US plans to announce withdrawal of 4,000 troops from Afghanistan

Officials that US plans to withdraw thousands of troops from the country, insisting the move came after a mutual understanding between the two allied nations.

REUTERS | 16.12.2019 - 08:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Trump administration plans to announce the removal of around 4,000 troops from Afghanistan amid the president's desire to remove all troops from the country by November 2020.

THERE ARE 13,000 TROOPS IN THE COUNTRY

The US currently has between 12,000 and 13,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan, and the withdrawal would leave behind between 8,000 to 9,000 troops.

US plans to announce withdrawal of 4,000 troops from Afghanistan

Speaking to the reporters, US officials said that the reduction in would include a combination of troops re-deploying early and others not being replaced when they rotate out of the position.

Officials also described the move as a staggered withdrawal that would occur over a few months.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hırvatistan'da buz hokeyinde İstiklal Marşı krizi

Hırvatistan'da buz hokeyinde İstiklal Marşı krizi

58
Fatih'te kimliği belirsiz kişi bir kadını taciz etti

Fatih'te kimliği belirsiz kişi bir kadını taciz etti

10
Ersun Yanal Sivasspor maçı sonrası konuştu

Ersun Yanal Sivasspor maçı sonrası konuştu

98
İHA ve SİHA'lar KKTC'ye ulaştı

İHA ve SİHA'lar KKTC'ye ulaştı

18
Elazığ'da annesini darbeden şahıs tutuklandı

Elazığ'da annesini darbeden şahıs tutuklandı

33
Ataşehir'de bir kişi marketi basıp çalışanı vurdu

Ataşehir'de bir kişi marketi basıp çalışanı vurdu

39
Abdullah Avcı maç sonu hakemi eleştirdi

Abdullah Avcı maç sonu hakemi eleştirdi

22
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir