US plans to announce withdrawal of 4,000 troops from Afghanistan

The Trump administration plans to announce the removal of around 4,000 troops from Afghanistan amid the president's desire to remove all troops from the country by November 2020.

THERE ARE 13,000 TROOPS IN THE COUNTRY

The US currently has between 12,000 and 13,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan, and the withdrawal would leave behind between 8,000 to 9,000 troops.

Speaking to the reporters, US officials said that the reduction in would include a combination of troops re-deploying early and others not being replaced when they rotate out of the position.

Officials also described the move as a staggered withdrawal that would occur over a few months.