taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3993
Euro
6.16515
Altın
1316.98
Borsa
95801.2
Gram Altın
227.939

US plans to go to the Moon in 5 years

According to the announcement by the US Vice President, the US government is planning to establish a space army.

REUTERS | 27.03.2019 - 12:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US Vice President Mike Pence announced on Tuesday an accelerated goal of putting Americans back on the moon within five years “by any means necessary,” and NASA’s top official immediately embraced the challenge.

A NATIONAL OBJECTIVE

Pence, chairing a meeting of the National Space Council at NASA’s Marshall Spaceflight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, borrowed from the vocabulary of the Cold War era in declaring, “We’re in a space race today, just as we were in the 1960s.” Setting such an ambitious goal one likely to cost tens of billions of dollars comes as NASA has struggled with the help of private partners to resume human space missions from US soil for the first time since the shuttle program ended in 2011.

US plans to go to the Moon in 5 years

The drive to reach the moon reflects Trump’s desire to champion a bold new national objective as he mounts a re-election bid, while also seeking to counter the potential space weaponry capabilities of Russia and China.

NASA had previously aimed to return astronauts to the lunar surface by the year 2028, after first putting a “Gateway” station in orbit around the moon by 2024.

US plans to go to the Moon in 5 years

The US Apollo program, NASA’s forerunner to the effort at returning humans to Earth’s natural satellite, tallied six manned missions to the moon between 1969 and 1972. So far, only two other nations have conducted “soft” landings on the moon the former Soviet Union and China but those were with unmanned robot vehicle.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

57
Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

143
Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

138
BBP'li Serkan Yüksel özür diledi

BBP'li Serkan Yüksel özür diledi

183
PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

225
9 hemşire aynı anda bebek bekliyor

9 hemşire aynı anda bebek bekliyor

82
Dolarda düşüş devam etti

Dolarda düşüş devam etti

287
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir