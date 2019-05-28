US plans to lift weaponary embargo on Cyprus

US lawmaker Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committe, stated that US wants to cooperate with Southern Cyprus and Israel to ‘ensure’ peace in eastern Mediterranean.

“THIS IS NO LONGER 1970S”

"I'm excited about the prospect of our ally Israel working with Cyprus I think we have an opportunity for peace and cooperation as never before," Engel said after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

"The energy rights that (Cyprus) has are exciting. It's a new threshold, I think that Mr. Putin and Russia can't and should not be able to control the situation."

Engel said he believes there will be progress in efforts to lift a 32-year-old US arms embargo on Cyprus, adding that "this is no longer the 1970s and we have to look at each problem with a fresh look."