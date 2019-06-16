A video recently released has gone viral in the social media.

On May 29, Dravon Ames and his fiancee, Iesha Harper went on a family outing with their two children. Their four-year old, without their knowledge, took a doll from a store.

"I’M GOING TO SHOOT YOU IN YOU F…ING FACE"

According to the claims, a police patrol unit followed the couple’s car, after they stopped, an officer approached the vehicle with his gun drawn and yanked open the front door. "Our hands are up, we're just trying not to get shot, trying to stay calm," Ames said. "He had a gun drawn."

US police pull guns to family after a 4-year-old took doll from store WATCH

The chief of police said she was "disturbed by the language and the actions" of the officers. The two officers pointed their weapons at the visibly pregnant 24-year-old Harper and her children, the video showed and the claim stated.

"I’m going to put a cap in your a--," one officer said to Ames as a second policeman, whose weapon was also drawn and pointed at Ames, walked up to the car, according to the video. "I’m going to shoot you in your f---ing face."





THE COUPLE IS SEEKING $10 MILLION FROM THE CITY

Despite department rules that require police to wear body cameras, the Phoenix officers were not wearing them. Phoenix Mayor apologized to the family in a statement on Saturday.

"I, like many others, am sick over what I have seen in the video depicting Phoenix police interacting with a family and young children. It was completely inappropriate and clearly unprofessional," mayor wrote in a Facebook post. "There is no situation in which this behavior is ever close to acceptable. As a mother myself, seeing these children placed in such a terrifying situation is beyond upsetting."