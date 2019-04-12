taraftar değil haberciyiz
US press avoids calling Assange ‘journalist’

In an article published by CNN, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was called an activist instead of a journalist.

Haber Merkezi | 12.04.2019 - 17:47..
US press avoids calling Assange ‘journalist’

British police dragged WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange out of Ecuador’s embassy on Thursday after his seven-year asylum was revoked, paving the way for his extradition to the United States for one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information.

US HYPOCRISY

Police said they arrested Assange, 47, after being invited into the embassy following Ecuador’s withdrawal of asylum. He took refuge there in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden.

US press avoids calling Assange ‘journalist’

In the latest article by CNN International, Assange’s arrest was reflected as a valid ground for the crimes being committed by an activist.

While US media organs accuse Turkey as being violated the freedom of the press at every turn, now it does the same.

US press avoids calling Assange ‘journalist’

“Assange's claim that he is a journalist is false, as he has proven time and again. That he is not a journalist, however, will not preclude authoritarian governments from using his case to thwart the legitimate media,” it said.

