US press talks about Bolton’s Turkey visit

President Erdoğan rebuked Washington’s national security adviser on Tuesday after his claims that Turkey targets Kurds in Syria.

Haber Merkezi | 09.01.2019 - 12:39..
US press talks about Bolton’s Turkey visit

President Erdoğan said John Bolton, who held talks with Presidential Adviser İbrahim Kalın in Ankara on Tuesday but left Ankara after Erdoğan rejected his meeting request, “made a serious mistake” in setting conditions for Turkey’s military role after the US pullout.

“Bolton has made a serious mistake and whoever thinks like this has also made a mistake. It is not possible for us to make compromises on this point,” he told members of his AK Party in parliament.

US press talks about Bolton’s Turkey visit

After the recent developments, US media gave wide publicity to the issue.

 

CNN

US press talks about Bolton’s Turkey visit

 

THE WASHINGTON POST

US press talks about Bolton’s Turkey visit

 

CNBC

US press talks about Bolton’s Turkey visit

 

THE NEW YORK TIMES

US press talks about Bolton’s Turkey visit

