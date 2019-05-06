taraftar değil haberciyiz
US puts missile tests aside as talks with N.Korea start

Washington says it has ‘every intention’ of negotiating a good resolution with North Korea to get it to denuclearize.

AA | 06.05.2019 - 12:51..
Despite a fresh North Korean missile test, the United States has reaffirmed its intention to negotiate with Pyongyang on denuclearization.

"WE WANT TO CONTINUE TO WORK TOWARDS A PEACEFUL RESOLUTION"

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "We still have every intention of negotiating a good resolution with North Korea to get them to denuclearize."

The North Korean leader personally inspected the test firing of what is reported as an "unidentified short-range missile" in the East Sea over the weekend.

US puts missile tests aside as talks with N.Korea start

Pyongyang is under severe moratorium by UN to test any kind of nuclear weaponry since 2006 when it unilaterally test-fired nuclear weapons.

US puts missile tests aside as talks with N.Korea start

"We've known it would be a long path. We've known it wouldn't be straightforward. But I have extended our negotiating hand to the North Koreans since Hanoi. We've heard back from them. I extend my hand to continue those negotiations. We want to continue to work towards a peaceful resolution to achieve denuclearization," Pompeo told the interview.

US puts missile tests aside as talks with N.Korea start

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for the second time in Hanoi last February to strike a deal on denuclearization, however, the summit broke mid-way without reaching a deal. Pyongyang has demanded the removal of Pompeo from the negotiating team.

