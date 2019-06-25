US puts sanctions on Iranian supreme leader

With tensions running high between the two countries, Trump signed an executive order imposing the sanctions, which US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said would lock billions of dollars more in Iranian assets.

"KHAMENEI IS RESPONSIBLE"

Trump told reporters the sanctions were in part a response to last week’s downing of a US drone by Iran, but would have happened anyway. He said Khamenei was ultimately responsible for what Trump called "the hostile conduct of the regime" in the Middle East.

Trump said the sanctions "will deny the Supreme Leader and the Supreme Leader’s office, and those closely affiliated with him and the office, access to key financial resources and support."





Iran would not accept talks with the United States while it is under the threat of sanctions, Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, told reporters at the UN. The US decision is another indication it "has no respect for international law and order," he said.