US ranks first in nuclear energy

According to the report, the country's share in global nuclear energy consumption in 2018 was 31.4 percent. US has been the top nuclear energy consumer in the world since 1971.

AA | 20.06.2019 - 17:49..
US led the world in nuclear energy consumption during the year of 2018, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency on BP's Statistical Review of World Energy 2019 report.

US LEADS WORLD IN NUCLEAR ENERGY

Global nuclear energy consumption stood at 611.3 million tons of oil equivalent in 2018, an increase of 2.4 from the 597.1 million tons of oil equivalent that was recorded in 2017, according to the data.

Nuclear energy consumption in the US, which has the largest nuclear fleet in the world, reached 192.2 million tons of oil equivalent, the report showed.

US ranks first in nuclear energy

Last year, France held second place in global nuclear energy consumption with 93.5 million tons of oil equivalent. The country had 15.3 percent share in global nuclear energy consumption, while China was in third place with a share of 10.9 percent. The Asian country consumed 66.6 million tons of oil equivalent in 2018.

