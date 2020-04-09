taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
US ranks second in world in coronavirus deaths

New York is the state worst-hit by the pandemic with more than 6,200 deaths.

The US surpassed Spain early Thursday to record the second-highest death toll in the world from the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 14,817 deaths and 432,132 cases as the US struggles to curb the outbreak. A total of 23,906 people have recovered from the disease.

"IT'S GOING TO BE HAPPENING ALL OVER THE COUNTRY"

The bulk of the US virus-related deaths came two days after President Donald Trump warned this week would be "very painful" for the country for coronavirus-related casualties.

"During this painful week, we see glimmers of very, very strong hope. This will be a very painful week…at least part of next week, probably," Trump said.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams also warned it would be very hard week for the country.

"This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment and our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized, it's going to be happening all over the country," he told Fox News Sunday.

The US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections in the world, followed by Spain, Italy and Germany.

