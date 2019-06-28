taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7676
Euro
6.5691
Altın
1410.26
Borsa
96240.71
Gram Altın
261.703

US ready for nuclear talks with Kim

US special envoy for North Korea tells Seoul that Washington is ready for 'constructive' talks with Pyongyang.

AA | 28.06.2019 - 15:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Washington is ready for fresh denuclearization talks with Pyongyang, the US special envoy for North Korea said Friday.

"WE ARE READY FOR NUCLEAR TALKS"

Stephen Biegun told his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, during a meeting in Seoul that the US was "ready to hold talks with North Korea to move their denuclearization negotiations forward in a simultaneous and parallel manner," Yonhap news reported.

Talks between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un broke down last February after Trump walked out mid-way from a summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

US ready for nuclear talks with Kim

"Biegun reaffirmed that US is ready to hold constructive talks with the North to move the commitments of the June 12 Singapore Joint Declaration between Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un forward in a simultaneous and parallel manner," Yonhap quoted a South Korean foreign ministry statement.

North Korea said on Thursday that the US would need to formulate a new agenda for any dialogue to resume.

US ready for nuclear talks with Kim

Warning Seoul to not meddle in relations between Pyongyang and Washington, Kwon Jong Gun, Director-General of the North Korea's Foreign Ministry's department of American affairs, said the US "should come out to the table for the DPRK-US dialogue with a correct method of calculation and the time limit is until the end of this year."

However, Biegun said in Seoul that the upcoming meeting between Moon and Trump would "serve as an important opportunity for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Macron, Erdoğan karşısında ezik kaldı

Macron, Erdoğan karşısında ezik kaldı

691
G-20 zirvesi başladı

G-20 zirvesi başladı

371
Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan köprü trafiği açıklaması

Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan köprü trafiği açıklaması

376
Karı-kocanın yarışı zincirleme kaza ile son buldu

Karı-kocanın yarışı zincirleme kaza ile son buldu

186
Suriye sınırına komando takviyesi

Suriye sınırına komando takviyesi

123
Arnavutköylüler Suriyeliler konusunda çözüm bekliyor

Arnavutköylüler Suriyeliler konusunda çözüm bekliyor

507
Kapıkule Sınır Kapısı'na gurbetçileri sevindirecek uygulama

Kapıkule Sınır Kapısı'na gurbetçileri sevindirecek uygulama

159
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir