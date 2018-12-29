taraftar değil haberciyiz
US recommend letting YPG terrorists keep weapons

US commanders planning for the withdrawal of US troops from Syria are recommending that YPG terrorists will be allowed to keep US-supplied weapons, four US officials said.

29.12.2018
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Three of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the recommendations were part of discussions on a draft plan by the US military. It is unclear what the Pentagon will ultimately recommend to the White House.

Discussions are still at an early stage inside the Pentagon and no decision has yet been made, the officials said. The plan will then be presented to the White House in the coming days with US President Donald Trump making the final decision.

The Pentagon said it would be “inappropriate” and premature to comment on what will happen with the weapons. “Planning is ongoing, and focused on executing a deliberate and controlled withdrawal of forces while taking all measures possible to ensure our troops’ safety,” said Commander Sean Robertson, a Pentagon spokesman. The White House did not comment.

Trump last week abruptly ordered a complete withdrawal of US troops from Syria, drawing widespread criticism and prompting Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ resignation.

