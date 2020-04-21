taraftar değil haberciyiz
US records 40,585 deaths from coronavirus

More than 67,000 people have recovered in the US, according to the data.

  World
  2. World
The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 40,000 mark, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University Sunday.

NEW YORK IS THE WORST-HIT STATE

The Maryland-based university's running tally counted 40,585 deaths and 742,442 cases.

The US continues to lead worldwide deaths related to the virus after Italy reported 23,660, followed by Spain with 20,453.

New York is the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 18,921 deaths and more than 242,500 cases, followed by New Jersey with 4,364 deaths and 85,464 cases.

