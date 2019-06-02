taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8385
Euro
6.5422
Altın
1305.47
Borsa
90589.73
Gram Altın
245.117

US removes India from trade system

The Indian government said it will continue to seek to build strong economic ties with the US despite a decision by Donald Trump to end preferential trade treatment for India.

AA | 02.06.2019 - 17:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

India has described as “unfortunate” a decision by Donald Trump to end India's designation as a beneficiary nation under a key preferential trade program.

"INTERESTS WILL ALWAYS BE PROTECTED"

“India as part of our bilateral trade discussions, had offered resolution on significant US requests in an effort to find a mutually acceptable way forward. It is unfortunate that this did not find acceptance by the US,” a statement by the Indian government said on Saturday. “India, like the US and other nations shall always uphold its national interest in these matters,” the Indian government said.

US removes India from trade system

Starting from June 5, Washington will withdraw India’s Generalized System of Preference (GSP) benefits. The GSP, which aims to promote economic development, is the oldest trade preference program of the US.

"I have determined that India has not assured the US that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets. Accordingly, it is appropriate to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing country effective June 5, 2019," new agency Press Trust of India reported statement issued by Trump on Friday.

US removes India from trade system

According to the Press Trust of India, New Delhi was the largest beneficiary of the GSP in 2017 with $5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status. The US’s move is the first major challenge for the new government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which returned to power for the second time.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İBB Başkanlığı için 3 firmanın son anketleri yayınlandı

İBB Başkanlığı için 3 firmanın son anketleri yayınlandı

701
İsmail Erdem TFF yönetimine girdi

İsmail Erdem TFF yönetimine girdi

238
Bakan Varank'ın sahur davetinde Binali Yıldırım sürprizi

Bakan Varank'ın sahur davetinde Binali Yıldırım sürprizi

221
Andy Ruiz, Joshua'yı nakavt etti

Andy Ruiz, Joshua'yı nakavt etti

104
Almanya'da SPD Genel Başkanı istifa etti

Almanya'da SPD Genel Başkanı istifa etti

141
El Salvador'un başına Osmanlı torunu Başkan

El Salvador'un başına Osmanlı torunu Başkan

63
İstanbul için yağış uyarısı

İstanbul için yağış uyarısı

18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir