US renews 4 restrictions on Iran's nuclear program

The US State Department has announced that Washington was renewing several sanctions against Iran's nuclear program amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The United States is renewing four restrictions on the Iranian regime’s nuclear program for an additional 60 days," State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"IRAN WOULD NEVER BE ALLOWED TO HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON"

Despite reports in the media, US has not yet officially confirmed that some American and foreign businesses were granted waiver extensions to do business with Iran.

Ortagus' remarks came days after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed US sanctions for Iran's inability to obtain medical supplies to combat the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Ortagus also slammed continuous Iranian efforts to expand nuclear enrichment. "Iran's continued expansion of nuclear activities is unacceptable. The regime's nuclear extortion is among the greatest threats to international peace and security," she said.

Echoing US President Donald Trump, she stressed that Iran would "never be allowed" to have a nuclear weapon.