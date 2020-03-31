taraftar değil haberciyiz
fuzulev

US renews 4 restrictions on Iran's nuclear program

Iran, China, Russia and a number of other countries have been vocal about the lifting of US sanctions at a time when countries are combating the spread of coronavirus.

The US State Department has announced that Washington was renewing several sanctions against Iran's nuclear program amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The United States is renewing four restrictions on the Iranian regime’s nuclear program for an additional 60 days," State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"IRAN WOULD NEVER BE ALLOWED TO HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON"

Despite reports in the media, US has not yet officially confirmed that some American and foreign businesses were granted waiver extensions to do business with Iran.

Ortagus' remarks came days after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed US sanctions for Iran's inability to obtain medical supplies to combat the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Ortagus also slammed continuous Iranian efforts to expand nuclear enrichment. "Iran's continued expansion of nuclear activities is unacceptable. The regime's nuclear extortion is among the greatest threats to international peace and security," she said.

Echoing US President Donald Trump, she stressed that Iran would "never be allowed" to have a nuclear weapon.

Iranian health official announces 2,898 deaths
At a meeting broadcast live, Iranian President Rouhani called on Iranians to avoid public places.
Macron calls France to be united
Visiting a mask factory on Tuesday, French President expressed that the French industry needs to raise production.
China reports only 48 imported cases
In a statement, it said the 48 cases reported in the country on Monday were all people who had recently come to China from abroad.
Spain’s death toll hits 8,100
In total, 49,243 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus in the country and nearly 20,000 people have recovered.
