US reports a total of 69 deaths from coronavirus

Johns Hopkins University reported that 12 people having coronavirus recovered from the disease so far.

AA | 16.03.2020 - 12:53..
The death toll from novel coronavirus in the US has climbed to 69, according to Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

12 STATES WERE EFFECTED

Total confirmed cases is around 3,800, while most deaths from the deadly virus accrued in Washington state, where also the virus was seen first.

Deaths are reported in a total of 12 states, however, except Washington, the tally remains in a single digit.

The Trump administration will set drive-through and walk-through testing sites this week in states hit hardest by the coronavirus, the White House said in a press release on Sunday.

Each of these pod-based units will be able to screen 2,000 to 4,000 individuals daily, with priority given to health care workers, first responders and those aged 65 and older who have a respiratory symptom and a fever of 37.5 C.

The administration has been blasted for the unavailability of test kits, with several states saying federal authorities should allow them to develop their own test kits.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday in an attempt to thwart the spread of virus in the US. Taking the action, Trump said, it will allow him to "unleash the full power of the federal government,” including freeing up to $50 billion to assist state and local efforts.

