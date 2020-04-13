taraftar değil haberciyiz
US reports total of 555,313 coronavirus cases

The state of New York continues to be the epicenter with more than 9,385 deaths and 189,000 cases, followed by New Jersey with 2,350 deaths and 61,850 cases.

More than 22,000 people in the US have died from the novel coronavirus, according to data released Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.

The university study counts 20,020 fatalities and 555,313 confirmed infections while 32,988 people have recovered from the disease.

"OUR AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY IS SAVING COUNTLESS LIVES"

The US is the country with the highest number of both coronavirus infections and deaths. Italy is the second country with the most deaths at 19,899.

US President Donald Trump said Friday the country would record fewer deaths compared to the 100,000 that was previously projected. "The minimum number was 100,000 lives, and I think we’ll be substantially under that number," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Hard to believe that if you had 60,000, you could never be happy, but that's a lot fewer than we were originally thinking. We're seeing clear signs that our aggressive strategy is saving countless lives," he added.

