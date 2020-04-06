taraftar değil haberciyiz
US runs out of intensive care unit hospital beds

Hospitals across the US face dire shortages of vital medical equipment and intensive care beds amid the coronavirus outbreak, including testing kits and thermometers.

The US hit another milestone in coronavirus outbreak, recording its 9,624 death as the nation's most populated cities put out cries for aid and extra hospital beds.

EQUIPMENT PROVIDED TO HOSPITALS FROM GOVERNMENT FELL FAR SHORT

Several cities have already run out of intensive care unit beds to care for the patients. Latest data shows hospitals projected 100,000 beds short.

Recent footage that went viral online shows the dramatic scenes in US hospitals. In the video, patients are being seen waiting at the corridors.

US runs out of intensive care unit hospital beds WATCH

