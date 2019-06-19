taraftar değil haberciyiz
US sanctions on Iran are crime against humanity, says Rouhani

On June 7, the US Treasury Department issued new sanctions on Iran's petrochemical industry, including the country's largest petrochemical company for providing financial support to the IRGC.

AA | 19.06.2019 - 17:39..
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday described US sanctions on Iran as an "economic terrorism" and a "crime against humanity".

"US SANCTIONS ON IRAN AS AN ECONOMIC TERRORISM"

"Today, nobody doubts that the United States’ anti-Iranian plots that began last year with the sanctions with the aim of making people lose their faith in the system has completely failed,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by the semi-official Mehr news agency.

"Even the Trump has told a world leader that it is [Trump's advisor John] Bolton who is doing all these and we thought that if we put pressure on Iran, we can bring it to its knees, but now he has understood that he was wrong," he said. "The world is against the United States’ unilateralism,” Rouhani said.

US sanctions on Iran are crime against humanity, says Rouhani

On June 7, the US Treasury Department issued new sanctions on Iran's petrochemical industry, including the country's largest petrochemical company for providing "financial support" to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

