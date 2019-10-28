US secretary calls for more sanctions on Iran

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday vowed to ramp up pressure on Iran through sanctions.

"WE WILL CONTINUE TO PRESS MORE"

"We will continue to press more and more and more," Mnuchin said in a joint news conference in West Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He stressed that an extreme pressure campaign through sanctions is being applied on Tehran and "it is succeeding". Netanyahu, for his part, said Iran "is working hard to produce ballistic missiles that can reach any target in the Middle East".





The Israeli premier renewed his call for the need to intensify international efforts to confront Iran and tighten the sanctions imposed on it. Netanyahu welcomed the success of the US operation to liquidate Daesh terrorist group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.