US secretary discusses Iran tension with Iraqi PM

Pompeo reiterated the US' condemnation of the Iranian regime's launch of ballistic missiles early Wednesday into two sites in Iraq that host Iraqi, American, and coalition forces working together to defeat Daesh/ISIS, said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a statement on Thursday.

"US WILL DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO PROTECT IRAQI PEOPLE"

"The Secretary underscored that, as President Trump has said, the United States will do whatever it takes to protect the American and Iraqi people and defend our collective interests," she added.

Pompeo also said on Twitter that he spoke with with Abdel-Mahdi "on Iran’s attack against Iraqi sovereignty."





Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on Tuesday launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at targets in Iraq where the US forces are stationed.