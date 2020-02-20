taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0865
Euro
6.587
Altın
1615.81
Borsa
116116.99
Gram Altın
316.689
Bitcoin
59266.53

US Secretary meets Saudi King to discuss regional issues

Mike Pompeo's visit was reported aiming to focus on human rights issues such as that of Saudi-American physician Walid Fitaihi.

AA | 20.02.2020 - 17:31..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss the latest regional developments, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The meeting tackled "the relations between the two countries, the overall regional and international events, the position of the two countries, and the efforts made towards them."

TRIP COMES THREE WEEKS AFTER TRUMP UNVEILED HIS MIDDLE EAST PLAN

"Pleased to be back in Riyadh to discuss the US government’s strong commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security and the continued need to stand together to counter Iran’s malign behavior in the region," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Pompeo's visit focuses on discussing regional security, economy, and most likely human rights issues such as that of Saudi-American physician Walid Fitaihi.

US Secretary meets Saudi King to discuss regional issues

Arrested in November 2017, Fitaihi was released pending trial last July. The Saudi government reportedly seized the American passports of the doctor's wife and six of his children.

US Secretary meets Saudi King to discuss regional issues

Fitaihi was detained as part of the famous Ritz-Carlton detention campaign in November 2017, which targeted princes and businessmen as well as former and current officials in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia usually denies mistreating detainees and stresses its commitment to the law.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China launches 4 technology experiment satellites
It was the 326th mission of space flight of the Long March series of launch vehicles.
Trump offered to pardon Assange in exchange for Russia denial
Attorneys for Assange have been making the argument that the criminal case against him in the US is politically motivated.
One person dies in every 4 minutes in coronavirus outbreak
The death toll in China coronavirus outbreak reaches 2,128.
Gunman attack kills 11 in Germany
German police raised the death toll from nine to eleven after two people succumbed to injuries.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Almanya'da silahlı saldırıda 11 kişi öldü
Almanya'da silahlı saldırıda 11 kişi öldü
275
Alkollü araç kullanan Ahmet Kural, kaza yaptı
Alkollü araç kullanan Ahmet Kural, kaza yaptı
211
Alman saldırganın evinde ırkçı bildiriler ele geçirildi
Alman saldırganın evinde ırkçı bildiriler ele geçirildi
192
Amerikan heyeti Suudi Arabistan'da
Amerikan heyeti Suudi Arabistan'da
189
Türkiye'den 6 Avrupa ülkesine vize muafiyeti
Türkiye'den 6 Avrupa ülkesine vize muafiyeti
265
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a para yanıtı
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a para yanıtı
484
ABD zırhlı aracı, Ruslara ait zırhlı aracın önünü kesti
ABD zırhlı aracı, Ruslara ait zırhlı aracın önünü kesti
168
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir