US Secretary of Energy: US committed to opposing TurkStream

The United States is committed to opposing construction of Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines, which would allow Russia not to use the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) in delivering gas to Europe, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said at a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in Kyiv on Monday.

“WE ARE READY FOR COLLABORATION”

Perry said that the reasons for this is that the citizens of Ukraine and Europe should not become hostages to the supply of energy from one source and the US is ready to work together with Ukraine as partners. “The citizens of Europe, the citizens of Ukraine in particular, should never be held hostage by a single source of energy,” Perry said in Kiev. “I want to send a strong message that the Trump administration, the U.S. are going to be strong allies, strong partners with Ukraine.”