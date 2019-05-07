taraftar değil haberciyiz
US Secretary of State cancels Berlin trip

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled a planned visit to Berlin on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesman said, citing scheduling reasons.

AA | 07.05.2019 - 13:33..
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled at the last minute an official trip to Germany on Tuesday, officials have said.

THE VISIT PLAN HAS BEEN CANCELLED

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office has confirmed that a planned meeting between Merkel and Pompeo on Tuesday was canceled, but officials did not give any reason for the decision.

US Secretary of State cancels Berlin trip

Local media quoted US officials saying that the visit had to be rescheduled due to some pressing issues, but they did not elaborate further.

US Secretary of State cancels Berlin trip

The US secretary of state was scheduled to pay his first official visit to Germany on Tuesday. Pompeo was expected to meet separately with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

