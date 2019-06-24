taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7977
Euro
6.6102
Altın
1408.38
Borsa
95108.64
Gram Altın
262.866

US Secretary Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia for Iran talks

Pompeo's visit comes only days after the US and Iran came to the brink of war last week after Tehran shot down an American surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

AA | 24.06.2019 - 15:16..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh on Monday for talks with Saudi officials on tension with Iran.

TO DISCUSS STRATEGIC RELATIONS

The top US diplomat held talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Jeddah on strategic relations between Washington and Riyadh and the latest regional and international developments, the official SPA news agency said.

Pompeo is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman later before heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of his regional tour.

US Secretary Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia for Iran talks

On Sunday, Pompeo announced he was leaving for the Middle East to meet allies in the region to form a "global coalition" against Iran. Pompeo mentioned that the US administration was ready for negotiations with Iran.

Tensions have been rising between the US and Iran since May 2018 when Washington unilaterally withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany and the EU.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İsmail Küçükkaya, Binali Yıldırım'a hakkını helal etmedi

İsmail Küçükkaya, Binali Yıldırım'a hakkını helal etmedi

906
İstanbul'da Ekrem İmamoğlu kutlaması

İstanbul'da Ekrem İmamoğlu kutlaması

490
İstanbul'un ilçelerinde oy oranları

İstanbul'un ilçelerinde oy oranları

176
Uçakta pilottan 'Her şey çok güzel olacak' anonsu

Uçakta pilottan 'Her şey çok güzel olacak' anonsu

152
YSK İstanbul seçim sonucunu açıkladı

YSK İstanbul seçim sonucunu açıkladı

424
Büyükçekmece'de Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun oyları yükseldi

Büyükçekmece'de Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun oyları yükseldi

152
47 bin oy alan Saadet Partisi adayından açıklama

47 bin oy alan Saadet Partisi adayından açıklama

195
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir