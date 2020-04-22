US Senate approves new bill to help small businesses

The US Senate passed a massive $484 billion package Tuesday with hundreds of millions of dollars to assist small businesses amid an economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus.

BILL HAS PASSED WITH UNANIMOUS VOTE

The package, which also includes a national coronavirus testing plan and assistance for hospitals in the midst of the pandemic, passed with an unanimous voice vote.

The vote follows an agreement between Congressional leaders and the White House that was announced earlier Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has said he will sign the package into law as soon as it reaches his desk. Before that happens, the House of Representatives will also have to approve the plan. That vote could happen as soon as Thursday.