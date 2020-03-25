taraftar değil haberciyiz
US Senate reach deal on stimulus bill

US Senate leaders have reached a deal with White House on a nearly $2tn stimulus package to help rescue US economy.

AA | 25.03.2020 - 11:40..
The White House and Senate leaders reached a historic deal after midnight Wednesday on a $2 trillion economic relief package for the coronavirus outbreak, putting an end to weeks of a heated argument between Democrats and Republicans.

"WE HAVE A DEAL"

"Ladies and gentlemen, we are done," White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland announced as he left the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the package will enable companies to get through the pandemic and help American families.

The package includes a direct payment to Americans and a half-trillion-dollar fund for US corporations, according to the Los Angeles Times.

US Senate reach deal on stimulus bill

A total of 163 people died Tuesday, bringing the U.S. death toll past 700, as the WHO warned the country could be the next epicenter of the coronavirus with over 50,000 cases of infection.

The US economy has nosedived as the coronavirus pandemic has spread within its borders, with all three stock indices showing major losses following all-time highs earlier this year.

