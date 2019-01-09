taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4848
Euro
6.3298
Altın
1291.43
Borsa
91156.88
Gram Altın
226.39

US Senate rejects bill against Israel boycott movement

With Democratic senators' support, vote protects opposition to Israel's mistreatment of Palestinians.

AA | 09.01.2019 - 17:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Democratic US senators have slapped back a bill that would have given supporters of Israel new ammunition against the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement. The bill was defeated 56-44 late Tuesday, short of the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, with all but four Democrats voting against.

BDS WORKS TO END ISRAEL'S OPPRESSION

The measure would have allowed state and local governments to refuse to deal with businesses that “engage in BDS conduct.” BDS supporters see the increasingly popular movement as a tool to oppose Israel’s oppression of the Palestinian people, but the bill would have been a weapon against it. The vote came amid a government shutdown and growing tension between the Republicans and Democrats over funding of a wall on the Mexican border demanded by US President Trump.

US Senate rejects bill against Israel boycott movement

The BDS movement works to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law, according to its official website.

Progressives and liberals across the U.S., including civil rights groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), have fiercely opposed the bill, saying it violates the right to free speech.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hastalarının çıplak görüntülerini paylaşan doktor yakalandı

Hastalarının çıplak görüntülerini paylaşan doktor yakalandı

202
Birleştiren İhtiyaç Kredisi nasıl çekilir

Birleştiren İhtiyaç Kredisi nasıl çekilir

124
Erdoğan: Ülkemizden keneviri söküp aldılar

Erdoğan: Ülkemizden keneviri söküp aldılar

189
İdo Tatlıses bedelliyi Tekirdağ'da yapacak

İdo Tatlıses bedelliyi Tekirdağ'da yapacak

57
Çiftlik Bank'ın sahibi Aydın INTERPOL'ün listesinde

Çiftlik Bank'ın sahibi Aydın INTERPOL'ün listesinde

127
ABD medyasında Bolton ziyareti

ABD medyasında Bolton ziyareti

88
İdris Naim Şahin çatı aday olmak istiyor

İdris Naim Şahin çatı aday olmak istiyor

93
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir