US Senate to end military support for S. Arabia in Yemen

US senators sent a strong signal to Trump and said that they want to punish Saudi Arabia for its role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

RUPTLY | 29.11.2018 - 10:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

The Senate opted to move forward with legislation calling for an end to U.S. involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

The vote on Wednesday was a rebuke not only to Saudi Arabia but also to Trump's administration. The US Senate voted 63-37 to advance the bi-partisan Sanders-Lee resolution to cut off all US military support in the Saudi-led war in Yemen in Washington DC.

TRUMP HAD THREATENED TO VETO IT

Senator Bernie Sanders spoke on the floor, and called the vote one that would tell the "dictatorship in Saudi Arabia that we will no longer be part of their destructive military adventurism."

The bill will have to pass through the House before taking effect, though US President Donald Trump has reportedly threatened to veto it. The resolution received broad bi-partisan support, which comes in light of the recent murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which has caused global outrage and brought US-Saudi relations under closer scrutiny.

