taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7048
Euro
6.322
Altın
1470.6
Borsa
106969.32
Gram Altın
269.617
Bitcoin
46221.85

US Senator defends oppressed Palestinians in Gaza

On a national debate stage, Senator Bernie Sanders said that US must speak treat the Palestinian people as well with the respect and dignity that they deserve.

Haber Merkezi | 21.11.2019 - 09:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
US Senator defends oppressed Palestinians in Gaza

The United States should rethink its policies toward Israel and the Palestinians, Senator Bernie Sanders said in a Democratic primary debate on Wednesday.

"WHAT IS GOING ON IN GAZA IS UNSUSTAINABLE"

"It is no longer good enough for us simply to be pro-Israel. I am pro-Israel," Sanders said. "But we must treat the Palestinian people with the respect and dignity they deserve." "What is going on in Gaza right now, where youth unemployment is 60, 70 percent, is unsustainable," Sanders added.

US Senator defends oppressed Palestinians in Gaza

Speaking at a conference late last month, Sanders said that he would put conditions on American military aid to Israel, saying that some of the funds "should go right now into humanitarian aid in Gaza."

Sanders’ remarks sparked immediate praise from progressives, political activists, and journalists.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yaşar Büyükanıt vefat etti

Yaşar Büyükanıt vefat etti

185
Rus ordusu, nükleer cephane kullanan dev topu test etti

Rus ordusu, nükleer cephane kullanan dev topu test etti

55
Yaşar Büyükanıt'ın son röportajı

Yaşar Büyükanıt'ın son röportajı

80
İsmail Küçükkaya: Ben de EYT'liyim

İsmail Küçükkaya: Ben de EYT'liyim

246
Pentagon'a göre DEAŞ, Batı ülkelerine yeniden saldırabilir

Pentagon'a göre DEAŞ, Batı ülkelerine yeniden saldırabilir

52
Obradovic'ten takımına 'savunma yapın' ricası

Obradovic'ten takımına 'savunma yapın' ricası

14
İsrail'de hükümet halen kurulamıyor

İsrail'de hükümet halen kurulamıyor

19
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir