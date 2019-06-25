taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8268
Euro
6.6378
Altın
1433.76
Borsa
94973.83
Gram Altın
268.297

US Senator plans to erase student loan debts

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday introduced legislation to eliminate the entire $1.6 trillion in student loan debt owed by 45 million Americans.

AA | 25.06.2019 - 10:44..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US Senator Bernie Sanders introduced legislation Monday to eliminate close to $1.6 trillion in student debt held by around 45 million Americans.

SANDERS UNVEILS PLAN TO ELIMINATE $1.6 TRILLION IN STUDENT LOAN DEBT

The plan would have no eligibility requirements and would apply to undergraduate and graduate student loans.

It would end up being paid for by taxing Wall Street stock and bond trades, according to Sanders. Sander’s proposal comes after similar legislation was unveiled by his rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, Senator Elizabeth Warren.

US Senator plans to erase student loan debts

But the Vermont senator’s plan goes even further than Warren’s, which is subject to income eligibility. Warren’s plan is aimed more broadly at eliminating the racial wealth gap, not eliminating student debt in its entirety.

“It cancels all student debt and ends the absurdity of sentencing an entire generation to a lifetime of debt for the ‘crime’ of getting a college education,” Sanders said of the bill in a statement. He said that under the current proposal, all student debt in the US would be eliminated in six months, and the legislation would also "eliminate tuition and fees at all public four-year colleges and universities, as well as make community colleges, trade schools and apprenticeship programs tuition- and fee-free for all".

COSTS OF HIGHER EDUCATION

In 2019, the total amount of student debt in the country has reached $1.56 trillion, with 44.7 million Americans having taken out loans to cover the cost of higher education, according to data from the Federal Reserve. More than 42 million of them have student loans of $100,000 and 2.5 million people have debt exceeding that figure.

US Senator plans to erase student loan debts

Sanders also unveiled his plan to raise the money needed to go forth with his proposal, using a 0.5 percent tax on stock trades, a 0.1 percent tax on bond trades and a 0.005 percent fee on derivatives trades. He said this would raise up to $2.4 trillion over the next 10 years.

The introduction of the bill comes as the second place for the Democrat presidential nominee behind frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden is up for grabs. Warren’s standing has been climbing in recent voter polls and Sanders has been working to solidify his image as the most progressive candidate.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

78
Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

244
Litre fiyatı 120 euro olan lavanta yağı kıymete bindi

Litre fiyatı 120 euro olan lavanta yağı kıymete bindi

35
Kuru çaya yüzde 15 zam

Kuru çaya yüzde 15 zam

358
Hande Yener'den bikinili poz

Hande Yener'den bikinili poz

50
Şevval Şahin'in Arap sevgilisi bonkör çıktı

Şevval Şahin'in Arap sevgilisi bonkör çıktı

42
Burcu Kıratlı: İyi ki benim kocamsın

Burcu Kıratlı: İyi ki benim kocamsın

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir