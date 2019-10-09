US Senator repeats threat to impose sanctions

US Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday threatened Turkey to impose "sanctions from hell" if Ankara enters Syria following Trump’s announcement that he would pull US forces out of a crucial buffer zone along the border between the two nations.

"WIDE, DEEP AND DEVASTATING"

"If Turkey moves into northern Syria, sanctions from hell – by Congress – will follow,” the South Carolina Republican threatened Turkey in a tweet. “Wide, deep, and devastating sanctions," he added.

The threat comes just two days after the Trump administration announced it would step aside as Turkey gears up to move into the region, leaving American-allied Kurdish fighters to fend for themselves.