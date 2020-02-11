US Senator Sanders takes lead over Biden

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken the lead among Democrats seeking to oust US President Donald Trump in November's presidential race, according to a national poll released Monday.

BIDEN'S SUPPORT HAS FALLEN

Sanders now leads early front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden by eight percentage points among Democratic and Democrat-leaning Independent voters, according to the Quinnipiac University poll, which has him at 25 percent.

Biden, meanwhile has fallen to just 17 percent support among those groups, while former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg garnered 15 percent support and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren received 14 percent.

Coming off a contested Iowa caucus victory, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg rounded out the top five nationally with 10 percent support, the Quinnipiac poll indicated. Both Buttigieg and Sanders claimed victory in Iowa in a vote that has been plagued by errors and counting inaccuracies.

The numbers indicate a big change in fortunes for Biden and Sanders who in a Jan. 28 poll received 26 percent and 21% support respectively. Warren has largely held steady while Bloomberg and Buttigieg have climbed the ranks.