US Senator Sanders takes lead over Biden

Joe Biden, in particular, had a poor showing in Iowa, where polling had shown him at the top of the pack alongside Sanders before he ultimately finished in fourth place in a major blow to his campaign.

AA | 11.02.2020 - 09:39..
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken the lead among Democrats seeking to oust US President Donald Trump in November's presidential race, according to a national poll released Monday.

BIDEN'S SUPPORT HAS FALLEN

Sanders now leads early front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden by eight percentage points among Democratic and Democrat-leaning Independent voters, according to the Quinnipiac University poll, which has him at 25 percent.

Biden, meanwhile has fallen to just 17 percent support among those groups, while former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg garnered 15 percent support and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren received 14 percent.

Coming off a contested Iowa caucus victory, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg rounded out the top five nationally with 10 percent support, the Quinnipiac poll indicated. Both Buttigieg and Sanders claimed victory in Iowa in a vote that has been plagued by errors and counting inaccuracies.

The numbers indicate a big change in fortunes for Biden and Sanders who in a Jan. 28 poll received 26 percent and 21% support respectively. Warren has largely held steady while Bloomberg and Buttigieg have climbed the ranks.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Merkel’s successor reported to step down from party leadership
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted Kramp-Karrenbauer to remain a minister, the source said.
Trump accuses Democrats of suffering from Derangement Syndrome
"There is a lot of evil on that side. They’ve gone totally crazy," he told reporters outside the White House.
Trump freed from impeachment trial
US senators on Wednesday voted to find Trump not guilty of abusing his powers as had been charged in articles of impeachment by the House of Representatives.
Turkey slams EU over inviting PKK leaders to Parliament
Turkey condemned the European Parliament on Wednesday for holding an event attended by some of the ringleaders of the PKK terror group and its supporters.
