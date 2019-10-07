Turkey’s decision on an operation to northern Syria has widespread coverage in international politics.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, known for his close relations with US President Trump, fulminated against US President’s withdrawal decision on Syria.

Graham called the Trump’s decision for the Syria withdrawal "the biggest lie told by this administration," because unlike what the White House is officially saying, Graham said Deash terror group has not yet been fully defeated.

"I WILL DO EVERYTHING TO SANCTION TURKEY'S MILITARY"

"This impulsive decision by the president has undone all the gains we’ve made, thrown the region into further chaos, Iran is licking their chops, and if I’m an ISIS fighter, I’ve got a second lease on life," Graham said.

US Senator threatens Turkey to impose sanctions WATCH

He also threatened Turkey for the Syria operation: "To those who think ISIS has been defeated, you will soon see, and to Turkey you have destroyed the relationship, what little you had with the U.S. Congress, and I will do everything I can to sanction Turkey’s military and their economy if they step one foot into Syria."