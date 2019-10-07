taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7888
Euro
6.3663
Altın
1502.45
Borsa
103798.31
Gram Altın
279.145
Bitcoin
47333.67

US Senator threatens Turkey to impose sanctions

Senator Lindsey Graham, usually a very strong supporter of Trump, made the comment during an interview with Fox News network.

Haber Merkezi | 07.10.2019 - 17:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
US Senator threatens Turkey to impose sanctions

Turkey’s decision on an operation to northern Syria has widespread coverage in international politics.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, known for his close relations with US President Trump, fulminated against US President’s withdrawal decision on Syria.

Graham called the Trump’s decision for the Syria withdrawal "the biggest lie told by this administration," because unlike what the White House is officially saying, Graham said Deash terror group has not yet been fully defeated.

"I WILL DO EVERYTHING TO SANCTION TURKEY'S MILITARY"

"This impulsive decision by the president has undone all the gains we’ve made, thrown the region into further chaos, Iran is licking their chops, and if I’m an ISIS fighter, I’ve got a second lease on life," Graham said.

US Senator threatens Turkey to impose sanctions WATCH

He also threatened Turkey for the Syria operation: "To those who think ISIS has been defeated, you will soon see, and to Turkey you have destroyed the relationship, what little you had with the U.S. Congress, and I will do everything I can to sanction Turkey’s military and their economy if they step one foot into Syria."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
YPG'liler Amerika'ya isyan ediyor

YPG'liler Amerika'ya isyan ediyor

337
ABD: Türkiye'nin operasyonunu desteklemeyeceğiz

ABD: Türkiye'nin operasyonunu desteklemeyeceğiz

340
Ermeni dövüşçü MMA maçında Türk rakibini öldürmeye çalıştı

Ermeni dövüşçü MMA maçında Türk rakibini öldürmeye çalıştı

132
ABD askerleri çekildi, üsler boş kaldı

ABD askerleri çekildi, üsler boş kaldı

220
ABD, Suriye sınırından çekiliyor

ABD, Suriye sınırından çekiliyor

213
Azerbaycan'da hoparlörden ezan okumaya yasak geldi

Azerbaycan'da hoparlörden ezan okumaya yasak geldi

434
Fırat'ın doğusuna operasyona CHP ve HDP'den tepki

Fırat'ın doğusuna operasyona CHP ve HDP'den tepki

416
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir