US sends destroyers to the Gulf tanker attacks

Two oil tankers were attacked in the second such incident in a month near the strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

THE DESTROYERS ARE IN CONTACT WITH THE TANKERS

US Central Command said in a statement the destroyer USS Mason was en route to the scene of the attacks that damaged two tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier in the day. The destroyer USS Bainbridge remains in close contact with the damaged tanker M/V Kokuka Courageous and will tolerate no interference, the statement said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier that the United States assesses Iran was responsible for the attacks on the two tankers, based on intelligence, the weapons used and the level of expertise demonstrated. He offered no specific evidence of a link to Tehran.

"We have no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East," Brown added. "We will defend our interests, but a war with Iran is not in our strategic interest, nor in the best interest of the international community." said Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a spokesman for Central Command.

Oil tankers are attacked in Gulf Of Uman WATCH