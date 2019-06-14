taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8643
Euro
6.617
Altın
1352.52
Borsa
90501.48
Gram Altın
254.251

US sends destroyers to the Gulf tanker attacks

US has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East but will defend American interests including freedom of navigation, the US military said on Thursday.

REUTERS | 14.06.2019 - 09:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
US sends destroyers to the Gulf tanker attacks

Two oil tankers were attacked in the second such incident in a month near the strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

THE DESTROYERS ARE IN CONTACT WITH THE TANKERS

US Central Command said in a statement the destroyer USS Mason was en route to the scene of the attacks that damaged two tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier in the day. The destroyer USS Bainbridge remains in close contact with the damaged tanker M/V Kokuka Courageous and will tolerate no interference, the statement said.

US sends destroyers to the Gulf tanker attacks

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier that the United States assesses Iran was responsible for the attacks on the two tankers, based on intelligence, the weapons used and the level of expertise demonstrated. He offered no specific evidence of a link to Tehran.

US sends destroyers to the Gulf tanker attacks

"We have no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East," Brown added. "We will defend our interests, but a war with Iran is not in our strategic interest, nor in the best interest of the international community." said Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a spokesman for Central Command.

Oil tankers are attacked in Gulf Of Uman WATCH

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

140
Rusya'dan polislerin Türkiye'de tatil yapmasına onay

Rusya'dan polislerin Türkiye'de tatil yapmasına onay

30
Rumlar'dan Türk sondaj gemisi mürettebatına tutuklama kararı

Rumlar'dan Türk sondaj gemisi mürettebatına tutuklama kararı

56
Ağıla düşen yıldırım hayvanları telef etti

Ağıla düşen yıldırım hayvanları telef etti

11
Mustafa Denizli, Traktör Sazi'ye imza attı

Mustafa Denizli, Traktör Sazi'ye imza attı

27
Kırmızı ışık ihlali yapan otomobil 3 yayaya çarptı

Kırmızı ışık ihlali yapan otomobil 3 yayaya çarptı

12
Yeni askerlik sisteminde 12 celp dönemi olacak

Yeni askerlik sisteminde 12 celp dönemi olacak

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir