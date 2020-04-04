taraftar değil haberciyiz
US sends equipment to PKK terrorists for coronavirus

Additionally, protective equipment for guard forces, including masks, shields, and batons, were sent to detention facilities.

US sends equipment to PKK terrorists for coronavirus

The US-led coalition against the ISIS/Daesh terror group provided $1.2 million in supplies for coronavirus prevention efforts and detention operations to YPG/PKK terrorists, according to a statement Saturday.

"WE WILL CONTINUE OUR SUPPORTS"

The equipment was sent to the Al-Hasakah and Al-Shaddadi areas in northern Syria controlled by the YPG/PKK terror group, according to the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

"The medical equipment will help protect staff at hospitals in Hasakah and Shaddadi, as well as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and asayish guards responsible for detention camps," it said.

US sends equipment to PKK terrorists for coronavirus

It said personal protective equipment, such as latex gloves and masks, as well as surgical kits, defibrillators and oximeters, was provided to the region.

Col. Brian Henderson, deputy director of civil affairs for the anti-ISIS international military coalition, said the lasting partnership extend beyond the scope of the pandemic and is critical to the SDF mission to maintain security and stability in northeastern Syria.

US sends equipment to PKK terrorists for coronavirus

“As our partner forces improve stability to the region, the Coalition will continue to support their efforts,” he said.

