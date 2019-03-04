taraftar değil haberciyiz
US sends hundreds of trucks filled with arms to YPG terrorists

US delivers nearly 300 trucks loaded with armored vehicles and equipment to Syria.

Haber Merkezi | 04.03.2019 - 13:28..
A US convoy was taped delivering nearly 300 truckloads of armored vehicles and equipment to the terrorized regions in Syria.

300 TRUCKS

Trucks loaded with armored vehicles, construction equipment and power plants, were seen crossing Hasakah, south of the Turkish border-city of Qamishli. The trucks were carrying vehicles, known as multi-purpose vehicles with high motion capability, which the US gives to YPG/PKK terrorists using the name of SDF in Syria.

Trump announced the "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria in December, claiming the global coalition had succeeded in defeating Daesh as his "only reason for being" there. When Trump announced the idea of a terror-free safe zone in northern Syria, US officials demanded Turkey guarantee that it will not conduct an operation against terrorist group YPG/PKK.

Turkey backed the idea of a safe zone in Syria, while it opposed the US request for protection of the terrorists.

