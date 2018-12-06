taraftar değil haberciyiz
US sends warship into Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine

The US begins making the necessary preparations to sail a warship into the Black Sea, a move that comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Haber Merkezi | 06.12.2018 - 09:43..
The US military has requested that the State Department notify Turkey of its possible plans to sail a warship into the Black Sea move they said is a response to Russia's actions against Ukraine in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, according to CNN.

US REQUIRED TO NOTIFY TURKEY

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also claimed Wednesday that the Ukrainian government had undertaken "active preparations" for a military offensive in eastern Ukraine, using the recent declaration of martial law in select regions as a cover.

"Substantial offensive components are being transferred to the region, which are being dispersed along the entire contact line," spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday at a press briefing.

US NEEDS TO PROVIDE NOTICE PRIOR TO TURKEY

The US is required to notify Turkey about the passage through the straits under the Montreux Convention, a 1936 treaty that governs the passage of military vessels through the Bosporus and the Dardanelles, which connect the Mediterranean to the Black Sea.

Under the rules of the treaty, countries that do not have a coastline on the Black Sea are required to provide Turkey with at least 15 days' notice prior to transiting the straits.

