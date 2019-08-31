US shows flexibility on Iranian oil sales

US has shown some “flexibility” on easing sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, Iran's deputy foreign minister said Saturday.

MAXIMUM PRESSURE - MAXIMUM RESISTANCE

Abbas Araqchi said the issue was raised in a recent meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French city of Biarritz, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“Macron met with Trump during the G7 meeting, where the US side showed some flexibility in the licensing of Iranian oil sales,” he said. “This is a breach in the US maximum pressure policy, and a success for Iran’s policy of maximum resistance,” he said.

Tensions have been running high between the US and Iran since Washington unilaterally withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal last year. The deal was the outcome of protracted negotiations between Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, plus Germany and the EU.