US special envoy for Syria to visit Turkey on Monday

The US special envoy for Syria will arrive in capital Ankara on Monday. James Jeffrey will hold meetings with a delegation of Turkish Foreign Ministry and military officials in his two-day visit.

The US pullout from Syria and Manbij roadmap will top the agenda during the meetings.

MANBIJ DEAL FOCUSES ON THE PKK/YPG WITHDRAWAL

In line with the Manbij roadmap, joint investigations by Turkey and the US are ongoing for the restructuring of civil and military councils in the northern Syrian town of Manbij. The Manbij deal between Turkey and the US focuses on the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the city to stabilize the region, which is located in the northern part of Syria’s Aleppo province.

The last meeting of a bilateral Turkish-US group to coordinate the American troop withdrawal from Syria took place in Ankara on Feb. 28-March 1.

The group meeting in Ankara operated as a sub-unit of the Syria Working Group established in February 2018 between Turkey and the US.