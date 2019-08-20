taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6755
Euro
6.2901
Altın
1496.84
Borsa
95286.18
Gram Altın
272.711

US starts missile tests after leaving INF Treaty

In a statement released by the US defense department, the data from test to aid the development of future intermediate-range capabilities.

AA | 20.08.2019 - 09:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US has conducted a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, the Defense Department said Monday.

The Pentagon successfully carried out the test at San Nicolas Island, California, the department said in a statement.

The missile was launched Sunday at 2:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (2130 GMT) and comes shortly after Washington left the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty earlier this month.

UNDER THE TREATY, SUCH MISSILE LAUNCHES WERE BANNED

"The test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) of flight," the statement said. "Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform the Department of Defense's development of future intermediate-range capabilities," it added.

US starts missile tests after leaving INF Treaty

The INF Treaty had been widely seen as a cornerstone of European security in the post-Cold War era after the US and Soviet Union signed it in 1987. It prohibited both sides from possessing and testing land-based missiles with a range of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310-3,417 miles).

US starts missile tests after leaving INF Treaty

President Donald Trump announced last October that the US would exit from the pact, accusing Moscow of violating it. The US withdrawal began in February, initiating a six-month deadline for the parties to return to the agreement.

A day after the US formally announced its withdrawal from the treaty, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Washington wants to deploy an intermediate-range conventional missile in the Pacific region.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Nükleer anlaşma bitti, ABD yeni füzesini denedi

Nükleer anlaşma bitti, ABD yeni füzesini denedi

34
İzmir'deki orman yangını giderek yayılıyor

İzmir'deki orman yangını giderek yayılıyor

126
İstanbul Aksaray'da birçok Arapça tabela değiştirilmedi

İstanbul Aksaray'da birçok Arapça tabela değiştirilmedi

151
Game of Thrones'un Jon Snow'u: Bu oyunculuk değil

Game of Thrones'un Jon Snow'u: Bu oyunculuk değil

3
Suriye'ye giden turist sayısında artış yaşandı

Suriye'ye giden turist sayısında artış yaşandı

46
CHP'li Öztrak: Türkiye Akdeniz'de yalnız kaldı

CHP'li Öztrak: Türkiye Akdeniz'de yalnız kaldı

130
Diyanet'e göre bazı çizgi filmler sakıncalı

Diyanet'e göre bazı çizgi filmler sakıncalı

114
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir