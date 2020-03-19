taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5038
Euro
7.1122
Altın
1484.69
Borsa
85576.61
Gram Altın
309.91
Bitcoin
34947.98

US suspends visa services

State Department said that routine visa services would resume ASAP but they were unable to provide a specific date at the time.

AA | 19.03.2020 - 09:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US announced Wednesday it is suspending routine visa services in "most countries" as the international community seeks to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

"INDIVIDUALS NEED TO LOOK US WEBSITES"

"Routine visa services will resume ASAP but we are unable to provide a specific date at this time," the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs said on Twitter. It referred individuals to look at the websites for the US's embassies and consulates in individual countries to see if they are part of the temporary visa suspension.

US suspends visa services

The visa section on the US Embassy in Ankara's website did not explicitly state whether services had been affected.

The announcement comes as the number of coronavirus infections worldwide has surpassed 212,000, including over 8,000 deaths, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Two members of US Congress caught coronavirus
The 58-year-old congressman said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday evening and was notified "a short while ago" that he tested positive.
World Health Organization announced vaccine trials begin
While the first trial is a milestone, health officials say it will take at least 12 to 18 months for a vaccine to be available for public use.
Coronavirus death toll over 3,000 in Italy
475 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, Italian aıthorities announced on Wednesday.
US, Canada agree to partial border closure
The closure was said to encompass 'non-essential traffic, and will not affect trade.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Korona vakalarının binlere ulaştığı iddasına düzeltme
Korona vakalarının binlere ulaştığı iddasına düzeltme
719
Çin'de son 24 saatte 13 vaka tespit edildi
Çin'de son 24 saatte 13 vaka tespit edildi
93
ABD Kongre üyesi koronavirüse yakalandı
ABD Kongre üyesi koronavirüse yakalandı
50
İran'da 'Çarşamba Suri' kutlamalarında 3 kişi öldü
İran'da 'Çarşamba Suri' kutlamalarında 3 kişi öldü
91
Suat Ülhan yaşamını yitirdi
Suat Ülhan yaşamını yitirdi
5
Koronavirüsle mücadelede doğru bilinen yanlışlar
Koronavirüsle mücadelede doğru bilinen yanlışlar
10
Hamaney'in isteği üzerine 10 bin mahkum serbest kalacak
Hamaney'in isteği üzerine 10 bin mahkum serbest kalacak
15
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir