US threaten to blacklist each other's military as terrorists: Iran

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a foreign terrorist organization (FTO), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the administration.

"THE TERRORIST BLACKLIST ALONGSIDE DEASH"

Iran on Saturday threatened to add the US army to its terrorism list if Washington designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group. Writing on Twitter, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, head of the Iranian Parliament's Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, said Tehran would add the US army to “the terrorist blacklist alongside Daesh" if the US blacklisted the IRGC.

The threat came amid reports that the US administration was considering adding IRGC to its terror list.

The move could be announced as early as Monday, April 8, according to WSJ. If carried out, it will mark the first time another country's military has been branded as a terrorist group. Reuters reports that three sources close to the matter confirmed the WSJ account to them and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been pushing for the new designation.