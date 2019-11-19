taraftar değil haberciyiz
US threatens Egypt with sanctions

The United States has over the years provided billions of dollars in economic and military aid to Egypt, a long-time ally whose military operates the F-16 fighter jet.

REUTERS | 19.11.2019 - 10:47..
The United States could impose sanctions on Egypt and block it from future military sales if it goes ahead with a purchase of Russian warplanes, a US official said on Monday.

Egypt earlier this year signed a $2 billion agreement with Russia to buy more than 20 Su-35 fighter jets.

"CAIRO IS AWARE OF IT"

“It puts them at risk of sanctions and it puts them at risk of loss of future acquisitions. It’s not a new thing,” Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper told reporters at the Dubai Airshow. “Cairo is clearly aware of this. Its not new news.”

US threatens Egypt with sanctions


Cooper said using the Su-35 and other Russian weapons systems could pose a threat to a country’s ability to operate jointly with the militaries of the United States and other NATO countries.

Washington could impose sanctions under its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which targets purchases of military equipment from Russia.

